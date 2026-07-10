Seth Rollins is lending his support to former NFL running back Chris Johnson following Johnson’s recent ALS diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Johnson publicly revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS and encouraged fans and fellow athletes to help revive the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, the viral campaign that first swept social media in 2014.

The challenge involves participants having a bucket of ice water dumped over their heads to raise awareness for the disease while encouraging donations and further participation.

Rollins answered the call on social media, taking part in the challenge alongside his Good Morning Football co-host, former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o.

The WWE star shared video of the challenge on his social media accounts as the campaign continues to gain momentum in support of Johnson and ALS awareness.