– The shocking NBA trade involving Luka Doncic continues to come up in pro wrestling circles. In addition to Tony Khan commenting on it in an interview with Compas on the Beat, WWE Superstar Seth “Freakin'” Rollins was asked by SiriusXM if AEW and WWE were to ever make a similar trade, how would it look?

“You’ll make some headlines with this one,” Rollins began. “I don’t think there is anybody in AEW that’s on that level [laughs in Seth Rollins]. You’re probably looking at it, if you’re looking at a LeBron, that’s like a John Cena level guy. I’d be looking at John Cena for an MJF, maybe. That’d be the deal. Luka would be MJF. That’s the level. That’s how crazy that is.”

– Speaking of Tony Khan, the AEW President continues to make the media rounds to promote the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia show in Brisbane next week, as well as the upcoming AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view. During an interview with Front Office Sports, Khan spoke about the recent AEW return of Samoa Joe.

“We had Samoa Joe filming a project with Twisted Metal,” Khan said. “So now to get another former world champion who’s one of the great stars and a huge box office draw and one of the great, great people in and out of the ring and a top man, Hall of Fame legend, Samoa Joe, him back too. So it’s like a real perfect time for us because we have all these top stars coming back and we’ve had all these top stars like you asked about, that have really risen to the occasion.”

