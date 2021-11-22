It’s been well documented that Becky Lynch is no longer friends with Charlotte Flair and they had a backstage confrontation last month at WWE SmackDown following their championship exchange segment.

Lynch beat Flair in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series. After the show, Seth Rollins, Lynch’s husband, spoke about the match Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

“I can’t even relate to the experience she probably went through out there tonight. It’s one thing to go out and perform on a high level on a pay-per-view, having a near one-year-old baby that you also have to take care of, but when you have a falling out with your best friend, and I can tell you, legitimately, that’s been a process that’s been going on for years and it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said. There was nothing about going into this match she was comfortable with and I imagine it was an extremely cathartic experience for her. I’ve been out there and had matches where there wasn’t that much tension and it’s brought me to tears when I come back. I can only assume she’s in an interesting place, hopefully, a good place because they both killed it out there and I was really proud of her and everything she has done and did tonight,” he said.

He was also asked whether things were awkward for him:

“No, I don’t think so. I’m in a position where I think I’m a bit of a leader. I’ve been here a long time and so, I don’t think anything puts me in an awkward situation. I don’t have to pick sides. I’m pretty fair on things and I see it as they come. I didn’t feel any awkwardness, it’s definitely awkward for them, I’m sure the women’s locker room was very difficult to deal with, but for me, she’s my wife, she’s y ride or die and I’m always on her side no matter what.”

