As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field on FOX, Cesaro interrupted Seth Rollins’ promo then attacked him and did the giant swing to the former WWE Champion.

Rollins appeared on today’s Talking Smack to discuss the program.

“Look, look, look. I did not invite Cesaro. You got it a little mixed up. He interrupted me,” Rollins informed. “After walking out on me two weeks ago when I was trying to give an address to the Superstars in our locker room, to tell them that SmackDown is about to get much better than it’s already been, he walked out on me. He stayed around to patronize me, mind you. Then he walked out on me.

“This week, he interrupts me. I try to offer him some guidance [and] some help because that’s what he needs to get to the next level. He cannot do this without me. Everything thing I touch turns to gold. I was trying to help out a friend, and that’s how he repays me.”

Rollins continued by noting that he tried to get Cesaro to understand his vision, but Cesaro rejected it.

“That’s a fair concern. Everything that you said about Cesaro is true,” Rollins replied. “Everything I said about Cesaro when we stood in that ring together was absolutely true. I believe in his potential, and I still do. As you know – ‘Special Counsel’ and the ‘Tribal Chief’ — sometimes, things go the easy way. Sometimes it’s an easy conversation; we get along, and life is good. Other times, that’s not how people come to an understanding.

“Cesaro seems to have wanted to take the hard road. I don’t know where that is going to lead the two of us, but I can tell you that he’s going to learn one way or another. I didn’t want it to be this way. I tried to talk to him; he’s made things difficult on his own. You have every right to be concerned. But I assure you, everything is going to be ok. We’re going to be just fine. I promise you.”