Seth Rollins Talks Match Against Shinsuke Nakamura During Live Event Tour In Japan, Nakamura Responds

The WWE on FOX Twitter account recently shared a video clip of the 2018 matchup between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura from the Survivor Series pay per view, a bout that Rollins ended up winning in a night where Raw dominated SmackDown. Rollins responded by recalling a match he had with the King of Strong Style during a live event in Japan. He says, “We did one in Tokyo last year that I thought was about 20-30x better than this one.”
Nakamura would then jump in writing, “Let us do it again.” Check out the exchange below.
We did one in Tokyo last year that I thought was about 20-30x better than this one. https://t.co/RKbiy6WxdX
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 1, 2020
Let us do it again https://t.co/iFUyoJjWWX
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 1, 2020
