WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently joined METRO for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Visionary discussing his current relationship with Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, and how he’s not as close with either man due to everyone doing their own thing since the split of The Shield. Check out Rollins full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says that he, Reigns, and Moxley are not as close as they used to be due to everyone doing their own thing:

Obviously none of us are as close as we were, and we may never be as close as we were during those first two years. Everyone’s off doing their own thing, we’re all on separate shows. Roman and I see each other occasionally at the pay-per-views if he’s on those, and neither of us see Mox ever. He’s busy doing his own thing, whether it’s AEW or GCW or New Japan – wherever he wants to show up!

Says The Shield will forever have an aura surrounding the group: