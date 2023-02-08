WWE’s Seth Rollins and Pat McAfee linked up at the NFL Super Bowl Radio Row in Phoenix this week for an interview on a special edition of The Pat McAfee Show.

Rollins made the following comments on navigating through the political side of the pro wrestling business:

“I still love going to work every single day. I think it’s like a roller coaster, right, because there’s so much push and pull backstage and so you’d go through phases. It’s a different world to navigate, it’s just like anything else, any sort of political landscape, there’s sharks in the water, man, and you got to figure out how to navigate those waters, the shallow, the deep, the big fish, the small fish, all of it. You got to figure out where you fit in and how you could survive, it’s really a game of survival. The longer you can survive, the more opportunity you’re going to have to thrive and that’s the name of the game backstage, man. I could see your perspective because, yeah, from the outside, you think it’s a cutthroat business, and to an extent it is in some capacity because everybody wants that top spot, you know, everyone wants to grow as a performer and the higher up the card you go, the more money you’re gonna earned and that’s the bottom line. But there’s still a level of respect, it’s like on a Sunday, it’s game time and you’re going, like, you’re out there to kill someone, right, you’re out there to take someone out, but as soon as it’s not that time anymore, as soon as the game is over or the play is over, you help your brother off the field. And that’s what we were in wrestling. Yeah, everyone wants that top spot, everybody wants to be positioned better than everyone else, but at the end of the day, there’s a level of respect for everybody who plays the game. There is a brotherhood, there is a fraternity to that.”

The full episode from McAfee can be found at this link. If using any of these quotes in your own article on other websites, please credit Joshie Lopez with a H/T link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.

