Seth Rollins isn’t putting a timetable on his return to WWE television.

Rollins has been absent from WWE TV since SummerSlam, where he came up short against Roman Reigns in a match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. While he has remained active with appearances at non-televised events in South America, Rollins has yet to resurface on Raw.

During an appearance on ESPN Chicago (see video below), Rollins was asked about when fans can expect to see him back on WWE programming.

“No, I wish I could. I’ve been off television since SummerSlam, had a title match with Roman Reigns, lost that match,” Rollins said. “I’m just taking my time right now, kind of focusing on other things. At the end of the day, I’ll come back when the time is right.”

Rollins then spoke about his recent trip to South America, where he was able to get back in the ring in front of fans despite remaining away from WWE’s televised product.

“I was able to go down to South America a couple of weeks ago and do some non-televised events. Really fantastic crowds. Their passion for pro wrestling is unparalleled, and they’re not spoiled like the American crowds. They don’t get shows very often. It was special to be down there.”

Rollins added that he hopes the response WWE received during the tour leads to the company returning to the region before turning the conversation back to his own immediate future.

“Those fans showed up and showed out. I hope that was a sign to the higher-ups that we need to get back down there,” Rollins said. “As for me and Monday Night Raw, the next time you can catch me will be on the NFL Network talking football.”

Rollins is scheduled to appear on NFL Network on Monday. Meanwhile, WWE is in Chicago this weekend for Worlds Collide.