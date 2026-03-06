Seth Rollins is back.

And he made sure to soak in the moment.

During his regular appearance on Good Morning Football on Friday morning, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE reflected on making his long-awaited return at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event this past weekend at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

While on the football program on the NFL Network, the WWE veteran looked back on waiting under the ring to make his highly-anticipated debut, which saw him emerge as the real ‘mystery masked man’ that has been attacking various members of The Vision over the past several weeks.

“I was under the ring, coming out, and feeling the chaos happening around us,” Rollins recalled. “The United Center was electric. The main event of Elimination Chamber. Everybody crushed it the entire night. It’s my moment to shine.”

Rollins then reflected on the actual moment he emerged from under the ring and made his long-awaited return.

“I’m getting in there [and] staring across from that idiot Logan Paul, so excited I get to stomp his head into the ground,” he continued. “I’m trying to soak it in. The hardest [thing] in that moment is to not move. It’s the hardest thing in the world because the energy is off the charts. You want to just lose it with all the adrenaline going through your body. It’s the hardest thing to just soak it in.”

Watch video footage of Seth Rollins discussing his WWE return on the March 6 episode of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network via the media player embedded below.