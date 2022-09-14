Former Grand Slam champion Seth Rollins recently joined Under Center for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Visionary’s thoughts on the Chicago Bears week one victory in the NFL, and how he believes team stars Roquan Smith and Anthony Adams could make excellent talents in the WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks Roquan Smith would make a great WWE superstar:

“Who has the personality? To me, I love Roquan (Smith) just because he’s so smart and I think he’s super intense and he brings the physicality every single time. If I had to pick one, he’d probably be the guy because I think he could make an immediate impact. He could be tossing dudes around left and right.”

His thoughts on Anthony “Spice” Adams:

“Spice is the man. He has all the personality in the world. he actually comes to the shows when we’re in Chicago. he’s friends with Titus O’Neil. He shows up all the time backstage. I always joke with him about trying to get him on camera because he’s such a treat. He’s so over the top, he’s great.”