Seth Rollins hates football.

He makes that much clear every Sunday when things don’t work out for the Chicago Bears.

This week, he has even more reason to hate it.

At the Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday, September 22, the WWE Superstar appeared on the big screen in the crowd wearing a Colts jersey.

Rollins would tear the jersey off to reveal a Bears jersey underneath. This led to TY Hilton throwing Rollins over the barricade.

Check out the footage below.

WWE’s Seth Rollins was just on the Jumbotron, ripped off his Colts jersey to reveal a Caleb Williams jersey. Excellent heel move. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fcWZ5s8Ekq — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) September 22, 2024