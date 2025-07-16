– Seth Rollins is scheduled to serve as the special guest host of today’s episode of “The Rich Eisen Show,” which kicks off at Noon Eastern Time. Many are hoping to get another update on Rollins’ injury situation, this time straight from the horse’s mouth. We will keep you posted.

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel has released a new compilation dubbed, “Story of John Cena vs. Nexus: SummerSlam 2010,” which looks at the rivalry between “The Greatest of All-Time” and the rebel faction led by Wade Barrett.

It was the Summer of Nexus as @JohnCena put together a legendary team to face the supergroup at #SummerSlam 2010! See how we got there 👀➡️ https://t.co/zUpKhm6aBs pic.twitter.com/xzcbuBWTO2 — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2025

– Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns from WWE SummerSlam 2017 comes in at number 15 on today’s installment of the daily countdown of the “25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever” on WWE’s YouTube channel. As noted, WWE will release a full match from past SummerSlam shows every day leading up to the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is a video compilation dubbed, “The best advice ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio ever gave me,” which features Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Finn Balor and other Superstars revealing pearls of wisdom they have received from the WWE Intercontinental Champion. As noted, 20 years of Dominik Mysterio in WWE is being celebrated this week.