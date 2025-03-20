Seth Rollins has a new freakin’ gig.

It was announced on Thursday that the veteran WWE Superstar will serve as guest host of the popular Good Morning Football show on the NFL Network for three straight days next week.

Rollins will guest host the episodes on March 24, March 25 and March 26.

“I love hearing myself talk and I love football,” Rollins told Front Office Sports. “It’s something that I’ve always kind of been interested in, especially in the past few years. I’ve gone down to the Super Bowl and done Radio Row. I found myself guest spots on all these shows kind of talking about football, talking about the Chicago Bears. And I’ve really enjoyed it. I enjoyed meeting the people. I’ve enjoyed the process.”

Rollins then went on to discuss his relationship with usual show host Kyle Brandt.

“Kyle and I probably admired each other from afar for a while and then the opportunity came up to go on Good Morning Football, talk football, and promote [WWE] at some point in the past few years,” he said. “And we got to kind of meet and hang out and get to know each other a little bit and talk Bears and talk wrestling. And he’s got the energy that WWE brings the table, right? He’s already there with it … And I think that him wanting me on the show and then being there and having a rapport with him immediately helped my comfortability.”