Seth Rollins will have a busy Friday night later this month.

And not just inside the wrestling bubble.

Netflix has officially announced that Rollins will be part of the broadcast team for Skyscraper Live, a live special featuring world-renowned climber Alex Honnold attempting to climb Taipei 101 in Taiwan. The event is scheduled to air live on Friday, January 23.

“One of the greatest climbers of all time, Alex Honnold, climbs Taipei 101 — one of the tallest buildings in the world — live on Netflix,” the streaming platform shared. “Unlike prerecorded climbing documentaries, ‘Skyscraper Live’ unfolds entirely in real time. Viewers will experience every moment as Honnold ascends the iconic skyscraper, making this a true high-stakes live broadcast.”

Sports broadcaster Elle Duncan will serve as the host for the special, with Rollins listed among the commentators contributing to the live coverage. The broadcast team will also include climber Emily Harrington, engineer and science communicator Mark Rober, and climber commentator Pete Woods.

“Together, they’ll guide viewers through the physical, mental, and technical challenges of the climb as it happens,” Netflix announced.

Here’s the interesting wrinkle for wrestling fans: Skyscraper Live is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on January 23 — the same time WWE SmackDown airs on FOX.

That puts Rollins in direct competition with his own employer for the night.