WWE superstar Seth Rollins may be preparing for yet another showdown with the Swiss-Superman Cesaro, but that didn’t stop the King of Drip from assisting a young girl named Ari Ernst on her quest to purchase an iPhone.

The former triple-crown champion visited Ernst’s lemonade stand in his home-state of Iowa, a job that was helping her save extra money for an iPhone purchase according to her father Adam, who posted the photo of Rollins to his personal Facebook page. He writes, “Attn: Pro wrestling fans. So Ari decided she wants to make extra money to buy an iPhone and has been doing lemonade stands for herself and you never know who will randomly show up and buy some lemonade…”

You can see the photo below. (*We reached out to the father and he tells us the photo was taken on Wednesday, June 9th.)