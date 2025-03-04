– WWE has filed for another interesting new trademark. On Monday, March 3, 2025, the company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark “The Culling.” The official description of the USPTO filing on 3/3 reads as follows:

– The overall rating for Rhea Ripley in the new WWE 2K25 video game is 96. Bianca Belair’s overall rating is 95. Ripley’s is actually the highest for a women in the entire game, and tied with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Rhea Ripley’s official overall rating in WWE 2K25 is 96. Highest rated woman in the game. Tied with Reigns and Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/r6vOMIHJUm — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 3, 2025

Bianca Belair’s official overall rating in WWE 2K25 is 95. pic.twitter.com/ry57Ksk3hA — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 3, 2025

– As noted, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins appeared on the debut episode of the Raw Recap podcast, which debuted after the March 3 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. During the discussion, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE spoke about being ready to end the story with CM Punk next Monday night when they meet inside of a Steel Cage at WWE Raw on Netflix from world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

“The only good thing to happen tonight, aside from me getting to punch CM Punk in the face a lot, is that Adam Pearce finally made the right call, locked CM Punk and myself in a cage next week in The Garden,” Rollins said of his multiple wild brawls and subsequent cage match announcement on the 3/3 Raw. “And I can finally make sure that this moron doesn’t even make it to WrestleMania. After I feel like he’s exhausted all of his opportunities, he’s got one favor, some ace up his sleeve, whatever it is, I’ve got no other choice. He’s left me no other choice but to hurt him and take him out. All I feel right now is just this urge to wrap my hands around somebody’s neck and hurt them. That’s where I’m at right now, and I’ve reached my breaking point with this guy.”

Rollins continued, “I don’t want to bring this negative energy. Let’s focus on the positive to end this thing. Next week, in The Garden, it’s Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins against CM Punk inside of a steel cage live on Netflix in front of the world, in the world’s most famous arena. You literally cannot write a better ending to this story. I’m so excited that Adam Pearce finally decided to do the right thing, and when I get my hands on him, it will be a sight to behold.”

