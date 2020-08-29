WWE has announced Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins as the main event of Monday’s post-Payback edition of RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando.

It was teased that Monday’s singles match may be the end of the Mysterio vs. Rollins feud.

As noted, Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view will feature tag team action with Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Rollins and Murphy. This will be a rematch from this week’s RAW, which ended with interference from RETRIBUTION.

Rollins and Mysterio have been feuding for several months now. Their first singles match came during WWE’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 19, which saw Rollins win the “Eye For An Eye” match. This will be the second singles match in the feud. Last Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Rollins defeat Dominik in a Street Fight, which was Dominik’s in-ring debut.

