Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not official for the WWE Royal Rumble as of this writing.

As noted, it was indicated at the end of last night’s SmackDown that Adam Pearce sent Rollins to the show to challenge Reigns at the Royal Rumble event later this month.

In an update, WWE never officially announced Rollins vs. Reigns, but they did tease the match on social media. The WWE website has not published a match preview, but they did cover the show-closing segment on SmackDown.

Furthermore, the WWE On FOX Twitter account published a graphic for Rollins vs. Reigns at The Rumble after last night’s SmackDown went off the air. They quickly deleted that tweet and posted a follow-up, saying they may have jumped the gun on the match announcement.

“So, about THAT tweet, we may have jumped the gun but we REALLY hope @ScrapDaddyAP makes it official ‘cause we need it,” WWE On FOX tweeted.

On a related note, last night’s SmackDown post-show dark segment featured Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The SmackDown main event saw The Usos retain over The New Day in a Street Fight. The Usos continued their celebration after SmackDown ended, until Rollins came out to the ring. Rollins was attacked by The Usos, but he fought them off and delivered a Stomp. A fan in attendance noted that Rollins received a massive babyface pop from the crowd.

It’s likely that WWE will confirm Rollins vs. Reigns in the next week or so.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Below is what looks to be the updated card if Rollins vs. Reigns is happening, along with the WWE On FOX tweet:

So, about THAT tweet, we may have jumped the gun but we REALLY hope @ScrapDaddyAP makes it official ‘cause we need it. — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 8, 2022

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, 23 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

(Not confirmed as of this writing.)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan or Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.