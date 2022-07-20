WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Metro UK to hype up his SummerSlam showdown against Riddle, and discuss numerous aspects of his opponent, which includes Rollins wondering who the RK-Bro member really is. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wants to know who Riddle really is:

“That’s the thing – I wanna know who this guy is. I wanna know who is beyond being just Randy’s bro, you know? Obviously the audience took a big liking to him based on his relationship with Randy, but now we don’t know if Randy’s ever coming back. We got no clue what Randy’s medical situation is.”

How he hopes to bring out some originality from Riddle:

“He’s out here having to stand by himself, but he’s still out here doing Randy’s moves, doing Randy’s poses. I’d like to know, who is Riddle? Who is this Original Bro? I’d love to see something original about him. I’m gonna push that out of him one way or another. If he doesn’t wanna respond, that he’s gonna fall by the wayside or he’s gonna rise to the occasion – we shall see.”