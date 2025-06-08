John Cena and “Main Event” Jey Uso better watch their backs!

Seth Rollins could very well be coming for one of them soon.

The wrestling veteran emerged victorious in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on Saturday night, June 7, 2025.

With the win, Rollins earns herself a shot at a world championship at a date, time and place of his choosing.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.