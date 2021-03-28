Becky Lynch vacated the WWE Raw Women’s Title and went on hiatus the night after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event last year as she was pregnant with her first child.

Seth Rollins, who is Lynch’s fiance, was asked when we might see Becky Lynch back on WWE TV during an interview with Dayton 24/7 Now’s Stuart Osborne.

“What is with… [laughs] Do you have a wife sir? [Osborne says he’s happily married] Would you betray your wife’s trust for a television interview? Come on now, I would never, I would never — it is not a smart thing to do, you’ve gotta go home to your wife, I’ve gotta go home to my wife. I would never – all respect in the world to you, appreciate the background — but there’s no way I’m gonna divulge Becky Lynch’s secrets. Come on. Come on! You’ve gotta be smarter than that.”

H/T to CageSide Seats