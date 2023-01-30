WWE Superstar Seth Rollins took to Twitter earlier today to wish his wife, fellow superstar Becky Lynch, a happy birthday. She turned 36. The Visionary writes, “You inspire me daily to be a better husband, friend, and father. Roux and I can’t wait to see what trails you blaze next. Happy Birthday to the greatest to ever do it. @BeckyLynchWWE.”

You inspire me daily to be a better husband, friend, and father. Roux and I can’t wait to see what trails you blaze next. Happy Birthday to the greatest to ever do it. 🎂🥂🎊 @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/TqGnBvkoq0 — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) January 30, 2023

The latest edition of WWE’s “Canvas 2 Canvas” series is now online, and features The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. The description reads, “Artist Rob Schamberger faces a tall task as he paints his newest masterpiece featuring the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match winner, Cody Rhodes!”