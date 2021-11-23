The man who attacked Seth Rollins during last night’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn was arrested and charged with attempted assault, and attempted violation of arts & cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event).

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports that the NYPD arrested 24 year old Elisah Spencer for the incident. The man left his seating section at 9:20pm, jumped a metal barricade, and attacked Rollins.

Rollins refused medical attention after the incident, according to a NYPD spokesperson.

For those who missed it, you can click here for footage of last night’s incident.

WWE issued the following statement on the incident:

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Below is a photo of RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch checking on Rollins, plus fan footage of the attacker:

A 24-year-old male has been taken into custody in Brooklyn following an attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw TV show in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesperson told ESPN. Charges are pending. No name released yet. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 23, 2021

The boy who jumped on Seth with the Police#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Yxe2ku2GX4 — ♕ (@ImJustPierre) November 23, 2021

Get you a partner like Becky Lynch. She was ready to handle business for Seth Rollins pic.twitter.com/Cfufv8flV1 — A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) November 23, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.