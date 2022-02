The full setlist for the upcoming AEW Live Music show has been released, and features fans favorite themes including Adam Cole’s “All About Tha Boom,” Eddie Kingston’s “Cold World,” Thunder Rosa’s “Blood and Glory,” the Lucha Bros “Zero Miedo,” and many more.

The concert is set for March 5th at The Venue at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, which is the night before the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view. Check out the full setlist below.