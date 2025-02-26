A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed by the estate of Julian Lasseter against WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, her former fiancé James Pente, and Ultimate Motor Cars, LLC. The lawsuit stemmed from the fatal DUI crash in March 2022 that resulted in Lasseter’s death.

Originally set for trial on March 25, the case has now been closed per Judge Mary G. Jolley’s order, pending final documentation. The lawsuit sought damages exceeding $30,000, citing Sytch’s negligence in the crash. Lasseter’s family claimed medical and funeral costs, as well as emotional suffering due to their loss.

Sytch, who apologized for the incident at her sentencing, was convicted of DUI manslaughter and related charges in November 2023. She was sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by eight years of probation. At the time of the crash, she had alcohol and cannabis in her system, an unsealed bottle of vodka in her vehicle, and was driving without a valid license.

Despite her conviction, Sytch remains in the WWE Hall of Fame, making her the first inductee to be convicted of a felony. She is currently incarcerated and is slated for release in 2039.