A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed by Nick Hogan against Bubba The Love Sponge for his coverage of Hulk Hogan in his new documentary, Video Killed The Radio Star.

Woltz Films, who produced the documentary, issued the following press release on Friday regarding the lawsuit settlement:

Settlement Reached in Hogan Estate v. Clem and Woltz Films

TAMPA, FL – October 24, 2025: The parties in the matter of Terry McCoy and Nicholas Bollea, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of Terry G. Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan), v. Bubba the Love Sponge® Clem, pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, have signed a settlement agreement. Woltz Films, LLC, which intervened as a co-defendant in the action, was also a party to the settlement.

The settlement follows the Court’s September 22, 2025, Order dissolving the Court’s previously entered Temporary Restraining Order and denying the Estate’s injunction to prevent the publication of the documentary entitled VIDEO KILLED THE RADIO STAR.

Produced by Woltz Films, Video Killed The Radio Star sheds light on how the unlawful publication of a video showing Bollea’s intimate relations with Clem’s wife occurred during a volatile era in Tampa’s radio war landscape. The film is available for purchase or rental on the streaming services Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime and Google Play.

“Reaching this settlement allows all parties to put the legal process behind them and ensures the film can be viewed in its intended form,” said a spokesman for Woltz Films.

About the Film

Video Killed The Radio Star is a feature-length documentary examining the events surrounding the famous invasion of privacy case, Bollea v Gawker, the media firestorm that followed, and the wider cultural and political fallout. Through archival footage and first-hand accounts, the film highlights both the exploitation and the human impact of the scandal and features never-before-seen interviews and behind-the-scenes accounts. The film offers a comprehensive look of how the plot to remove one of the most infamous shock jocks in the world led to not only the bankruptcy of a media giant but also the ensnarement of the most famous professional wrestler in the world and ultimately the 47th President of the United States.