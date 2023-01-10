Ring of Honor has added several events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com.

As previously noted, Tony Khan announced last month that weekly ROH TV would be streaming on the platform. However, it’s still unclear when the show will premiere or where it will be taped.

Here is a list of the content that was added:

Dedicated (January 26, 2007 Braintree, Massachusetts):

* Rocky Romero vs Davey Richards

* Eddie Edwards vs Jack Evans

* Adam Pearce and Shane Hagadorn vs Delirious and Pelle Primeau

* BJ Whitmer, Daizee Haze and Colt Cabana vs Jimmy Jacobs, Brent Albright and Lacey

* Nigel McGuinness vs Samoa Joe

* Jason Blade vs Shingo vs Jimmy Rave vshristopher Daniels (Four Corner Survival)

* Chris Hero vs Homicide -ROH World Championship

* The Briscoes vs Austin Aries and Roderick Strong (Two out of Three Falls)

ROH Battle of the Icons (January 27, 2007 -Edison, New Jersey):

* Pelle Primeau vs Adam Pearce

* Claudio Castagnoli vs Chris Hero vs Christopher Daniels

* Jimmy Jacobs vs BJ Whitmer (Last Man Standing) (this match is actually mislabeled on the service, as a four-way with Brent Albright and Colt Cabana)

* Ricky Reyes and Rocky Romero vs The Briscoes

* Lacey and Brent Albright vs Sara Del Rey and Colt Cabana

* Shingo, Delirious, and Davey Richards vs Jack Evans, Austin Aries, and Roderick Strong

* Samoa Joe versus Homicide-ROH World Title

* Jimmy Rave versus Nigel McGuinness (I Quit Match)

Fifth Year Festival (New York City, New York-February 16, 2007):

* Pelle Primeau vs Takeshi Morishima

* Adam Pearce vs Delirious

* Daizee Haze and Alexa Thatcher vs Sarah Del Rey and Allison Danger

* Brent Albright vs BJ Whitmer (Tables Are Legal)

* Austin Aries and Roderick Strong vs Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal (ROH Tag Title Match)

* The Briscoes vs Colt Cabana and Nigel McGuinness

* Samoa Joe vs Takeshi Morishima

* Jimmy Rave vs Homicide (ROH World Title Match)