More behind-the-scenes details have surfaced from WWE’s 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to a new report, longtime WWE SmackDown director Lee Lipschulz was responsible for calling the Royal Rumble broadcast. That included oversight of the pre-show and post-show presentations, marking a shift from the usual setup for major WWE events.

Marty Miller, who typically directs WWE premium live events and Monday Night RAW, did not travel for the Royal Rumble weekend. Instead, Miller remained in the United States to direct TKO’s Zuffa Boxing event, which aired on Paramount+. Miller has been with WWE since 1995—first joining the company during that year’s Royal Rumble—and is widely regarded as one of WWE’s most experienced television directors.

On the talent side, WWE went to great lengths to keep Brie Bella’s return under wraps. Brie was reportedly kept completely hidden backstage until just a few hours before the women’s Royal Rumble match.

She ultimately entered the match at No. 29, reuniting with twin sister Nikki Bella to eliminate Bayley and Lyra Valkyria before Lash Legend dumped both Bellas out of the match.

A blink-and-you-miss-it nostalgia run.

The appearance marked Brie’s first WWE match since the 2022 Royal Rumble and her first non-Rumble WWE match since 2018. While WWE attempted to fully protect the surprise, word of Brie’s return reportedly began circulating prior to the start of the show.

