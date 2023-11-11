– Pre-show dark matches at tonight’s WWE SmackDown taping at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. tonight include Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, as well as Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER.

– Nick Aldis, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Street Profits are all at the show. Aldis is there to produce some matches and may appear on TV in his G.M. role.

– Ryan Tran will work the main event, which is scheduled to go two segments. In fact, the only match not planned for two segments tonight is Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander.

– It’s worth noting that Bobby Lashley and Carlito have never had a televised one on one match before tonight. They had two house show matches in 2007, and a match in WWC in 2016.

– LA Knight is set for a promo before his match tonight against Grayson Waller.

– Kevin Owens is set to continue a feud with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory tonight. As noted, Owens is filling in for Corey Graves on commentary.

