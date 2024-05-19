A three-way title eliminator has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage, which were taped shows from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, multiple matches were announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

As previously reported, HOOK vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith in a triple-threat title eliminator for a shot at FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho was announced for the Wednesday, May 22, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Also scheduled for the 5/22 edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, are the following matches and segments:

AEW DYNAMITE (5/22/2024)

* Orange Cassidy & Will Ospreay vs. Trent Beretta & Roderick Strong

* “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron & Saraya

* HOOK vs. Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata (FTW Title Eliminator)

* Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh

* Jon Moxley appears

* The Bang Bang Gang appears



Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.