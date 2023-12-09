In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, that we posted earlier this evening, featured below are some more backstage notes and spoilers for the show.

* Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis took place as the pre-show dark match before tonight’s Tribute To The Troops edition of SmackDown kicked off on FOX.

* Scheduled for a post-show dark match after the show wraps up on FOX this evening are Chad Gable vs. GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* Jason Ayers is scheduled to serve as the referee for the main event of tonight’s show, which features Randy Orton & LA Knight taking on The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso and will run two segments.

* Before his main event alongside Knight against Sikoa and Uso, Orton is scheduled to have a promo segment, with the aforementioned three also appearing at some point during it.

* Ahead of his first blue brand appearance in nearly a decade tonight, CM Punk has been at the show well ahead of time, getting photos, autographs, and a lot done before they start.

* Punk is scheduled for an in-ring promo tonight, which is rumored to focus on his desire to main event WrestleMania 40 next year. He was also listed at one point for an appearance in a backstage segment with Orton and Knight.

* Damage CTRL, Bayley, Zelina Vega and Michin are all slated to be involved in the Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka match advertised for tonight’s show.

