WWE Raw tonight in Laredo, TX. kicks off the road to WWE Backlash in Tampa, FL. next month.

And a lot is set to go down.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for the April 27 episode of WWE Raw from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

* Seth Rollins opener. Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman will interrupt and a match will be made for WWE Backlash

* Penta vs Rusev (Non-Title) with Ethan Page at ringside

* El Grande Americano Backstage Promo

* Becky Lynch promo

* El Grande Americanos and Rey Mysterio promo

* The Usos backstage promo with LA Knight interrupting

* Joe Hendry concert with Austin Theory and Logan Paul interrupting and The Street Profits making the save

* Grayson Waller and Adam Pearce segment

* Street Profits, Seth Rollins and Stephanie Vaquer is set to be attacked backstage by Judgment Day.

* Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano

* Asuka promo

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: IYO SKY vs Becky Lynch – Asuka will get involved

* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

* Sol Ruca promo package

* Ethan Page backstage promo

* Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu segment

* IYO SKY is set to interrupt Becky Lynch’s promo. IYO SKY vs. Asuka will be set for WWE Backlash

* Oba Femi vs Grayson Waller. Oba will announce The Oba Challenge starting next week.

* Sol Ruca will officially sign with Raw next week, with The Oba Challenge also beginning next week. Additionally, Rusev and Ethan Page will face Je’Von Evans and Penta next week. Brie Bella and Paige are also set for the May 4 show.

* Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns will be set for Backlash with an additional stipulation that Fatu will have to acknowledge Roman as Tribal Chief if he loses

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)