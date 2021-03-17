AEW issued the following:

PHILADELPHIA, PA

The AEW DYNAMITE show at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, on April 7 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Philadelphia show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on October 6, 2021. If you are unable to attend the event, you may request a refund by filling out the request form here. Refund requests must be received by Sept. 24, 2021.

BOSTON, MA

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, on April 21 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Boston show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on September 8, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

ROCHESTER, NY

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y., on June 16 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on September 29, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.