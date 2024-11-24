There’s a lot of excitement and buzz around tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2024 card, with some notable developments and storylines in the works.

Daniel Garcia had been expected to get a big push, with many anticipating that he would capture the TNT Title soon. The company has high hopes for his future, and it could be an important night for his trajectory.

QT Marshall has been pushing for the Costco Guys match to be placed in the middle of the Zero Hour pre-show. His goal is to follow it up with another match that keeps viewers engaged, maintaining strong momentum for the show. Additionally, QT is getting new entrance music, signaling a potential change or fresh angle for his character.

AEW is reportedly very pleased with the promotion and buzz surrounding the Costco Guys, suggesting they’re generating interest and contributing positively to the event’s overall anticipation.

There’s speculation that Kenny Omega could be returning to AEW before his NJPW commitments, as his potential return has been discussed internally after Tony Khan’s media call this week.

Toni Storm is expected to return to AEW soon, with Tony Khan’s comments hinting at her imminent comeback.

Steve Maclin, from TNA, is reportedly attending to support his wife, Deonna Purrazzo. His recent vignette on TNA TV has garnered positive reception, with people in the company pleased by the attention it’s getting.

Although Deonna Purrazzo hasn’t wrestled in two months, she’s not injured, and her absence seems to be more of a storyline choice than a physical issue.

Fightful Select is reporting that Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy was expected to close the show, suggesting a potentially high-stakes or high-energy match to end the night.

And finally, the odds for the Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher match have drawn even after Ospreay was initially a favorite. This shows a shift in momentum and perhaps suggests that Fletcher’s chances of victory are being taken more seriously by fans and bookmakers alike.

