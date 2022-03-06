Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several AEW notes ahead of tonight’s Revolution pay-per-view from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

-AEW held a company meeting yesterday that a huge portion of the roster attended, even those that were not on tonight’s Revolution card.

-Shane “Sw3rve” Strickland was in attendance for the AEW music concert last night. He is expected to debut for the company soon.

-One marquee matchup has had its finish changed “multiple times.”

-There have been conflicting reports that Thunder Rosa got injured during the women’s tag team matchup on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. Rosa herself told the publication that she is not hurt ahead of her title match with Britt Baker.

-There’s a hope that Mike Rukus will continue to do the AEW concerts.

-There has been no reason given as to why Christian has not wrestled for AEW prior to this past Friday’s Rampage. Reports are that he is not dealing with any injuries.

-Expect some story progression for the Hardy Boyz reuniting.