AEW superstars Nick Jackson, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and newest signee Miro (fka Rusev) all appeared in the virtual crowd during last night’s NBA playoff games. The Jurassic Express popped up during Game 7 of the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors showdown, while Jackson and Miro showed up for the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets game.
Most of them shared photos of the experience, which you can see below.
Front roll for my @LAClippers game @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/o4mHl5fjto
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 11, 2020
#AEW Stars @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus are virtually court side for #Game7 of the #NBA Playoffs between the @Raptors and @celtics @NBAonTNT @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/WNdHbIXjFO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 12, 2020
Check out the Nuggets vs my favorite team the @LAClippers on @tntdrama, I’ll be there with the #YoungestBuck and another surprise #AEW guest… in fact he may be THE BEST GUEST 😉 pic.twitter.com/ujm8rj2v0v
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) September 11, 2020