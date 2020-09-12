AEW superstars Nick Jackson, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and newest signee Miro (fka Rusev) all appeared in the virtual crowd during last night’s NBA playoff games. The Jurassic Express popped up during Game 7 of the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors showdown, while Jackson and Miro showed up for the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets game.

Most of them shared photos of the experience, which you can see below.