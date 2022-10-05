Earlier this week AEW stars Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara traded shots at each other on Twitter after El Idolo mentioned Guevara by name during an interview with Más Lucha.

El Idolo revealed that Guevara complained after one of their matches together that he worked too stiff in the ring, something he thought should have gone unsaid before mentioning the number of other top talents who never complained with his style, including John Cena, Sheamus, and The Miz. Guevara would call El Idolo a jobber on Twitter, which kickstarted their shoot back and forth argument. The full exchange can be read here.

According to Fightful Select, there are many backstage in AEW who are upset about the interaction between Guevara and El Idolo, with one top talent stating that it paints a poor picture of the locker room, one that they worked very hard to rebuild after the ALL OUT melee between The Elite and CM Punk. Another veteran said that if for some reason the situation is a work, it’s a bad one.

The report does mention that the demeanor in AEW has been much better since Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho held a talent meeting following ALL OUT, which did seem to calm some nerves and get everybody back on track. However, this makes it worse for El Idolo and Guevara, with an AEW original telling the publication that he thinks their behavior was disrespectful to the work Moxley, Jericho, and Danielson put in to make the backstage demeanor better.

One of the points hammered home was that any dirty laundry needs to be kept private, a point that Guevara and El Idolo seemed to miss.

The situation became more interesting when Tony Khan pulled El Idolo’s matchup with Preston “10” Vance that was scheduled for this Friday’s Rampage. El Idolo’s AEW career would be over if he lost.

Shortly after the match was pulled El Idolo tweeted the following: “Respect Me and I’ll Respect U.”

