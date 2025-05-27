In a surprising twist, Hangman Page walked away with the win in the AEW Double or Nothing main event — an outcome that caught many fans and even insiders off guard.

For weeks leading up to the pay-per-view, AEW and Tony Khan went to great lengths to keep the finish tightly under wraps. Sources told us the secrecy extended even to the talent involved. While some reports claimed the result was revealed to Page and Will Ospreay on the day of the show, we’ve been told by those in the know that both men were actually informed earlier in the weekend.

Interestingly, we’ve learned that Hangman Page was advocating for Ospreay to go over, while Ospreay was pushing for Page to get the win. According to sources, even Tony Khan remained noncommittal when talent asked about the planned outcome, further fueling speculation backstage. The general feeling among the locker room was one of shock, with most assuming Ospreay would emerge victorious.

The match itself escalated in physicality as it progressed, but we’re told there was nothing out of the ordinary, and both performers came out of the bout healthy and in good shape.

Adding another layer to the story, we’ve heard that Jon Moxley, within the past week, had expressed a preference for Hangman Page to win. Whether his opinion influenced the final decision remains unclear.

Backstage, the match received high praise, and the overall vibe surrounding the event was said to be extremely positive. That sentiment aligns with recent reports noting a strong morale behind the scenes in AEW.

