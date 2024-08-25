AEW’s biggest show of the year is here.

The promotion is at Wembley Stadium today for its All In pay-per-view event, which features multiple marquee matchups, most notably Bryan Danielson putting his career on the line against Swerve Strickland in the main event. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes and spoilers ahead of the show. BE WARNED SOME SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

-Jon Moxley has not been regularly backstage for AEW ever since his break began.

-Many in AEW were not aware that the Forbidden Door in the U.K. would be revealed ahead of the show as many expected it to be announced during All In.

-AEW All In London not happening next year was more related to scheduling than anything else. It had nothing to do with WWE potentially running the venue, which has not been confirmed

-The card for All in was locked in a number of weeks ago.

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is renegotiating his contract with AEW.

-There is a rumor going around that MVP is in town, but no word that he’s appearing on the show.

-Kazuchika Okada is expected for the Casino Gauntlet.

-Bryan Danielson and Mariah May are heavy favorites for the show.

-Saraya will be on the show in come capacity.