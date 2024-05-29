Following last night’s episode of WWE NXT from the Performance Center Fightful Select has released a report revealing several newsworthy notes. Check it out below.

-Full rundowns were not sent out until after the doors opened for fans, keeping details tightly guarded.

-Ethan Page’s WWE signing was confirmed by WWE to Fightful, and PWInsider’s report of his presence at the WWE Performance Center for his signing physical was accurate. NXT officials have been interested in Page since his AEW departure. Shawn Michaels stood in for Page during rehearsals, with Booker T listed on rundowns instead of Page. Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme was used during rehearsals for Page’s attack scene, and Vic Joseph’s near mention of AEW was scripted.

-Backstage access was restricted to keep the surprises involving Grace and Page under wraps.

-Sexyy Red received high praise for being easy to work with and is expected to appear more on NXT TV post-Battleground. One source compared her future role to that of singer Poppy on WWE programming.

-Andrea Concepcion and Johnny Russo were listed as writers for Jordynne Grace’s segment, with Russo also writing Ethan Page’s debut segment.

-Gigi Dolin was not present at this week’s tapings, and her storyline with Arianna Grace has been dropped, though the reasons are not confirmed.

-The May 28th episode was chaotic backstage due to several crew members arriving early on Tuesday, causing frayed nerves among the crew by the time the show aired.

-The internal title for this week’s episode was “Sexyy Red Is NXT”.

-Charlie Dempsey discussed the need for structure in the No Quarter Catch Crew, with pitches for William Regal to have a mentor role dating back months.