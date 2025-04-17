As Vegas is rolling out the red carpet for WrestleMania 41, and the city is decked out with plenty of WWE flair to welcome fans arriving for the festivities.

Visitors flying into Harry Reid International Airport are greeted with a massive WrestleMania 41 logo installation, perfect for photo ops as soon as you land. Across the city, championship vibes are everywhere — including statues at iconic spots like Caesars Palace and MGM Grand, which have been adorned with replica WWE title belts.

Downtown, fans can snap pics with a giant WWE Championship belt display at the Fremont Street Experience, one of the most visited attractions in the area.

Promotional efforts for the big event are in full swing, with a wide array of banners and digital displays lighting up the cityscape, promoting the WrestleMania celebration.

In a unique twist, WWE-branded inflatable championship belts are being given away at several high-profile poolside hotspots, including LIV Beach, Ayu Dayclub, and the Palms Pool, helping bring the WrestleMania spirit to the Vegas day-life scene.

Fans looking for themed refreshments can head to The Proper Bar at ARIA, where special wrestling-inspired cocktails are available — including cleverly named drinks like the “Stone Cold Stunner” and the “Rock Bottom.”

For those hoping to meet WWE legends, The Bella Twins are scheduled for a special meet and greet on April 19th. The appearance will take place at The Bella Twins-branded Hooters Saloon inside the OYO Hotel & Casino. Guests are encouraged to contact the venue directly for more details.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)