This year’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event will be taking place on August 3rd from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Today, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that several big feuds are in store for the massive event, most of which involve the company’s top superstars.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes was attacked by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle. While it originally looked like Cody and Solo would be facing off at Money In The Bank the Observer reveals that the clash is more likely to be had at SummerSlam.

Another big match will feature a hometown hero in Logan Paul. The reigning U.S. Champion is currently butting heads with LA Knight, but SummerSlam seems like the location for their feud rather than Money In The Bank. While it is possible that the matches could also take place at MITB, this seems to be the final destination.

And of course there is Drew McIntyre’s blood feud with CM Punk. Reports are that if the Second City Saint is healthy, the two men will finally get their hands on each other inside the ring at SummerSlam.

