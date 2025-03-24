The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
During the AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday show, multiple new matches were officially announced for the Wednesday, March 26 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program.
Among the new bouts added were AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian, Kyle Fletcher vs. Brody King, Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Davis vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford.
Additionally, Tony Schiavone will conduct a live interview with the Rated-FTR trio of Cope, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
Previously announced for the show is MJF responding to the offer from MVP and AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate.
Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/26#AEWDynamite
St. Paul, MN
8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax
Kenny Omega vs Blake Christian
Before AEW International Champion @KennyOmegamanX defends the title at #AEWDynasty, he faces @_BlakeChristian at
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/dpQhwhFdcb
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2025
THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/26#AEWDynamite
St. Paul, MN
8ET/7CT on TBS + MAX!
Toni Storm/Thunder Rosa vs Megan Bayne/Penelope Ford
AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm reunites ThunderStorm with @ThunderRosa22 vs #AEWDynasty challenger @MeganBayne + @ThePenelopeFord WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/4PxibyA22X
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2025
THIS WEDNESDAY 3/26!#AEWDynamite
St. Paul, MN
LIVE at 8ET/7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax@DaxFTR walked out on @RatedRCope, @CashWheelerFTR + @willowwrestles after last week's Street Fight for the AEW World Title, and THIS WEDNESDAY @TonySchiavone24 sits down with Rated FTR https://t.co/qSYlEonlEF pic.twitter.com/aaaFGrZiLW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025
THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/26#AEWDynamite
St. Paul, MN
Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax
Brody King vs Kyle Fletcher
After his bold comments on #AEWCollision tonight, The Protostar @KyleFletcherPro
will fight 1-on-1 vs@BrodyxKing of The Hounds of Hell
THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/bU933v3V3u
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2025
THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/26#AEWDynamite
St. Paul, MN
8pm ET/7pm CT, @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax
Powerhouse Hobbs vs Mark Davis
Powerhouse’s rivalry with his former family explodes in a massive brawl when @TrueWillieHobbs fights @TheDonCallis Family’s @DUNKZILLADAVIS THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/2C7P3hxPxl
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2025
THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/26#AEWDynamite
St. Paul, MN
8pm ET/7pm CT, @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax
Mark Briscoe vs Konosuke Takeshita
After battling in the #AEWCollision Trios Main Event, @SussexCoChicken fights 1-on-1 vs former International Champ @takesoup on TBS + Max THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/02Mo9tMpGd
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2025
THIS WEDNESDAY 3/26!#AEWDynamite St. Paul, MN
LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax@The_MJF has had time to ponder the offer made by @The305MVP and now he's ready to deliver his answer THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/9TD5IoOx9N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025