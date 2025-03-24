The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

During the AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday show, multiple new matches were officially announced for the Wednesday, March 26 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program.

Among the new bouts added were AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian, Kyle Fletcher vs. Brody King, Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Davis vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford.

Additionally, Tony Schiavone will conduct a live interview with the Rated-FTR trio of Cope, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Previously announced for the show is MJF responding to the offer from MVP and AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate.

