WWE is coming to “The Great White North” in a big way next week.

In addition to the highly-anticipated WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on January 24 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the company will also be running a live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown the night prior.

Scheduled for Friday, January 23, 2026, and airing at 8/7c on the USA Network and via Netflix for international viewers, the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown will also take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

During this week’s special daytime episode of WWE SmackDown at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England on January 16, several matches were officially announced for next week’s show on 1/23.

Advertised for the 1/23 episode of WWE SmackDown in Montreal are the following matches:

* Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams

* Johnny Gargano vs. Nathan Frazer

* The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The MFT’s (WWE Tag-Team Championships)

* Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Giulia & Kiana James

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage. Also make sure to stop by on 1/24 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results.