WWE Raw was a stacked show on Monday night in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

In addition to Oba Femi making a statement with a dominant ‘free agent’ debut on WWE Raw, several more returns took place.

The show also featured the WWE Raw return of Brie Bella, who appeared alongside Nikki Bella as the reunited duo of The Bella Twins, who made it clear that they’re coming after the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio returned while still recovering from injury to support Liv Morgan’s victory in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match over the weekend.

Speaking of which, Liv Morgan’s Royal Rumble Celebration segment on the 2/2 WWE Raw in Philadelphia, PA. featured the announcement that she will be appearing on WWE SmackDown this week as she continues to weigh out her options regarding which champion she will choose to challenge at WrestleMania 42.

Jimmy Uso made his return to WWE Raw, appearing alongside ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso in a brief segment where they promoted their defense of the WWE Tag-Team Championships on next week’s WWE Raw in Cleveland, OH., where they defend against Alpha Academy. Also scheduled is Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie.

Finn Balor appeared in a video package where he made it clear he still has his sights set on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held by “The Best in the World” CM Punk. “The longer I’m here, the more I realize the respect I give is never returned,” Balor said in the package. “Over and over, Finn Balor has been taken for granted — I’m not a bad guy, but at this stage, I’m willing to do bad things.”

Stephanie Vaquer debuted new theme music for her Philadelphia Street Fight defense of the WWE Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 2/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.