Some significant late spoilers and backstage updates have surfaced ahead of tonight’s stacked episode of WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Although removed from the WWE website preview after initially being included, CM Punk is being advertised locally on WWE’s ticketing side, as is WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

CM Punk is slated to be involved in Becky Lynch’s promo segment, which as noted, is listed internally as the final segment of the show.

AJ Lee is expected to appear or be announced as returning tonight. Neither she or Brock Lesnar are listed internally, which is generally the case in terms of how WWE handles surprise returns.

As we noted earlier today, The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are in Chicago for tonight’s show, and will be working a non televised dark match. AJ Styles is also expected in a dark match.

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to travel in to Chicago on Thursday. Whether or not things followed that scheduled plan, Lesnar is expected on the show this evening, or an announcement regarding his return is expected tonight.

Sami Zayn and John Cena are expected to get a good amount of time on this show between their opening promo segment and their subsequent follow-up match.

There are a number of additional segments and backstage content, video packages and promotional pieces that will air throughout tonight’s two hour broadcast.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE SMACKDOWN SPOILER LINEUP (9/5/2025)

* John Cena promo, leading to …

* Sami Zayn vs. John Cena

* Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest

* Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre segment

* WWE Women’s U.S. Title: Giulia (c) vs. Michin

* Becky Lynch promo

(H/T: Fightful Select)