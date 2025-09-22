While tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is still unfolding, early word has already leaked regarding what’s on tap for next week’s show.

As of now, Rusev is finally penciled in for the WWE Intercontinental Championship opportunity he’s been chasing. An angle is slated for tonight’s broadcast to officially set the stage for the match against reigning title-holder, Dominik Mysterio.

In the women’s division, Bayley will be pulling double duty across both weeks. After battling Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day on tonight’s Raw, she’s lined up to face Perez’s tag partner Raquel Rodriguez in singles action on next week’s episode.

Additionally, fans can expect a WrestlePalooza rematch to be set in motion before the night is over. The Usos vs. The Vision will be revisited in a Tornado Tag-Team return bout, with the groundwork being laid during tonight’s broadcast.

For those interested, you can check out our Complete WWE Raw Spoilers For September 22, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)