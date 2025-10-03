Several interesting spoiler notes and backstage news items have surfaced ahead of tonight’s live episode of WWE SmackDown in “The Queen City.”

Among the pre-show news is that multiple notable names from both the WWE Raw and NXT talent rosters have been spotted in town for the blue brand’s latest offering later this evening.

WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has been confirmed to be in Cincinnati for the taping. While it remains to be seen if she’ll appear on television or simply handle off-air business, her presence adds intrigue given recent storyline developments in the women’s division.

As noted, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has been advertised to appear on tonight’s show, with the official WWE website preview even indicating that she will have her sights set on Vaquer, who she will be facing for the Crown Jewel Women’s title at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event next weekend in Australia.

NXT standout Je’Von Evans is also backstage. Evans impressed fans in his high-profile match against Sami Zayn on last week’s SmackDown when the two met for the United States Championship in the latest weekly ‘Open Challenge’, and it looks like WWE officials have brought him back for another opportunity tonight. Whether that means an encore TV appearance or a dark match remains unclear.

In related news, WWE is advertising Zayn to defend his U.S. title in another weekly open challenge on the show this evening.

Multiple members of Darkstate have also made the trip. Their involvement tonight could hint at another cross-brand showcase for the faction ahead of their showdown against The Hardys in the “Winner Take All” tag-team title tilt on next Tuesday’s NXT ShoWDown special event.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca and fellow NXT star Zaria are both in Cincinnati for the event. Whether they work television bouts, matches taped for WWE Main Event, or dark matches exclusively for the live crowd remains to be seen.

In other advertised action this evening, Damien Priest will take on an opponent yet-to-be announced, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will join forces with Randy Orton to take on The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from the WWE Raw brand in the main event of the show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio at 8/7c on the USA Network for fans in the United States and Netflix for international viewers.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)