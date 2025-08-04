Several updates have surfaced for the first show to follow “The Biggest Party of the Summer” later this evening in “The Empire State.”

Ahead of tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a new video with multiple updates for the show.

Now confirmed for the August 4 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix are new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions from SmackDown, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, as well as WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch appearing and possibly finding out who will be next to step up and challenge for her title.

Additionally, the red brand shot-caller announced that new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear live, and Rusev will go one-on-one against Sheamus in a rematch of their hard-hitting ‘banger’ from a recent episode of WWE Raw.

As noted, while not advertised, “OTC1” himself, Roman Reigns, is also rumored to be in the house in the Barclays Center for tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix, live from Brooklyn, New York.

