The updates continue to roll in for tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening, as the blue brand post-Royal Rumble show goes down from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertised for the February 6, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network in North America and Netflix for international viewers is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga from The MFT’s.

Also advertised heading into the weekly three-hour prime time WWE on USA Friday night program is an appearance by 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan.

Finally, Nick Aldis released an update on Friday afternoon announcing Lash Legend vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green and Aleister Black vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Randy Orton in a pair of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

Rounding out the show is IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia & Kiana James for the WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Championships.